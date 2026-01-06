Panthers' Robert Rochell: Listed as limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rochell (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rochell wasn't able to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 18, so his limited listed represents a step in the right direction. In order to be eligible for Saturday's wild-card round against the Rams, however, Rochell will need to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol.
