Coach Matt Rhule wasn't ready to announce the Panthers' starting quarterback between Darnold and Baker Mayfield for Week 1 after Friday's preseason loss in New England, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

There was a belief Rhule would make a decision after the Panthers' second exhibition, but that may have gone out the window when both Mayfield and Darnold were kept out of the game. Rhule's comments imply as much, meaning he likely wants to see another week of prep before deploying the signal-callers next Friday against the Bills.