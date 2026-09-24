Darnold (glute) said Thursday that he's "feeling good" and aiming to play Sunday at Washington, but the Seahawks are taking the situation "day by day," John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Darnold got back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant, splitting reps with No. 2 QB Drew Lock. Coach Mike Macdonald told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that Darnold was "on a good track" to return to action for the first time since Seattle's first drive of the season Week 1. Darnold's activity level is expected to increase as the week goes on, but Thursday's injury report will reveal if he was limited again or upgraded to full participation.