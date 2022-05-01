Darnold remains the Panthers' starting quarterback for now, but rookie third-rounder Matt Corral could get an opportunity to play early in his career if Darnold struggles this season, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Darnold has not performed up to expectations since entering the league as the second pick four years ago. Even with his change of scenery joining the Panthers last season, Darnold completed under 60 percent of his passes for just nine touchdowns versus 13 interceptions in 12 games. He also lost a pair of fumbles. Although Carolina opting not to trade for Baker Mayfield signals some patience with their quarterback situation, Darnold now has Corral to watch in his rear-view mirror as he approaches the upcoming campaign.