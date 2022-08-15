Marshall (lower leg) was back on the field practicing in full Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marshall's injury was first reported Aug. 5, and he's been out or limited during practice ever since. Selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft, Marshall struggled last season only catching 17 passes on 30 targets for 138 yards in 13 games. Now healthy, Marshall will look to establish himself on the Panthers' positional depth chart, while working towards a breakout sophomore campaign.