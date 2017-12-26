Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Turner is progressing through the concussion protocol and will return to practice this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Assuming Turner is able to practice in a full capacity by the end of the week, he'll only need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being allowed to suit up in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Falcons. Turner has been sidelined for Carolina's last two games while he's dealt with the head injury.