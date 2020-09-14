Pride finished with seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Pride started at cornerback due to teammate Eli Apple (ankle/foot) being sidelined, but the rookie quickly found himself in an even bigger role after Donte Jackson was forced to exit after 11 snaps due to an ankle injury of his own. Those absences enabled Pride to play 92 percent of Carolina's defensive plays in his debut, and although he placed third on the team in tackles, that production was a byproduct of him struggling in coverage at times. The sledding won't get any easier in Week 2 at the Buccaneers, but Pride should at least be encouraged by the playing time likely available to him to improve.