Smith-Schuster didn't look explosive at spring practices even though he says he's healthier than he was last year, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Graff notes that Smith-Schuster may end up competing with Kayshon Boutte, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor for one or two roster spots, with the locks at WR likely being DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne (knee), K.J. Osborn and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. The final math will partially depend on whether the Patriots keep Reagor as a kick return specialist or prefer to deploy a returner that also has a considerable role on offense (e.g. Douglas or RB Antonio Gibson). Either way, Smith-Schuster's guaranteed $7 million salary won't necessarily ensure him of a spot on the team after he had 260 receiving yards in 11 games last season. Knee surgery last offseason may have impacted his speed and strength, but it was head and ankle injuries that ultimately led to six absences.