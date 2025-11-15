Williams sustained a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's 27-14 win over the Jets and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Arnav Sharma of Sports Illustrated reports.

The first-year Patriot suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first drive of Thursday's win, playing just eight defensive snaps before exiting. Williams has been one of New England's most impactful defenders this season, recording 27 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defended over the team's first 11 games. Cory Durden will likely have an expanded role on the Patriots' defensive line while Williams is sidelined.