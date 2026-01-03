default-cbs-image
The Patriots activated Williams (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Williams was able to log a full practice Friday and holds no injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt. The defensive end is all set to suit up for his first game since Week 11. Due to the 26-year-old's return, Cory Durden will likely see a reduction in defensive snaps for the remainder of the season.

