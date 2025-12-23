Patriots' Milton Williams: Set to return to practice
Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Williams (ankle) will return to practice this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
New England will officially designate Williams for return at some point this week, likely Wednesday when the Patriots return to the practice field. Williams was injured in Week 11, and the Patriots' run defense has been trampled by Derrick Henry (18-128-2 rushing), James Cook (22-107-2), the tandem of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary (22-104-1) and Chase Brown (19-107-0) the last four weeks with Williams out of the lineup.
