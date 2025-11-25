Strong reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Strong was elevated to the active roster for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, and he was active for the contest after the Packers ruled out Josh Jacobs (knee). Despite Jacobs' absence, Strong didn't up seeing the field during Sunday's win, as Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks handled all of the offensive snaps out of the backfield. Strong could be elevated to the active roster for a third and final time ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions if Jacobs is not cleared to play.