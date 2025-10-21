Strong reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Strong was a healthy scratch after being elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals. The running back was expected to serve some sort of role in the backfield with Josh Jacobs banged up, but Jacobs ultimately handled the lion's share of the workload. Strong can be elevated two more times before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.