Strong (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Strong was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but his services are not needed Sunday after Josh Jacobs (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (illness) were both cleared to play. Strong has been elevated three times this season, so he'll need to be signed to the active roster in order to play for the Packers for the rest of 2025.