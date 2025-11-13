Smith (quadriceps) is participating in practice Thursday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Smith is dealing with a quad contusion sustained during Las Vegas' loss to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, so for him to be handling even limited practice reps is a positive sign. Thursday's official practice report will disclose Geno's activity level as he prepares to ramp up for a home matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night. At this stage, there don't appear to be serious reasons for concern about Smith's availability.