Smith completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 180 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing five times for 20 yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

This outing was doomed from the get go when Smith threw the first of three interceptions on the first play from scrimmage. The 34-year-old had no answers after netting just 45 yards of offense through the first half of action Monday. This putrid showing comes on the heels of Smith airing it out for 362 yards in a Week 1 win over the Patriots, highlighting the peaks and valleys that come with a quarterback who threw 21 TDs to 15 INTs with Seattle last season. The Raiders will be counting on a bounce-back performance from its veteran signal-caller in a softer matchup against Washington in Week 3.