Smith completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding two rushes for minus-1 yard in the Jets' 26-19 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Smith took three sacks while trying to play catch-up all afternoon, and in that context, his final numbers were all the more impressive. The veteran signal-caller helped the Jets claw back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to get within four entering the fourth quarter, but his interception at the Patriots' 24-yard line early in the period snuffed out a potential scoring opportunity. Smith has certainly given New York some much-needed veteran stability at the quarterback position and displayed encouraging chemistry with returning rookie Omar Cooper (6-103-1) on Sunday, so there's reason for optimism heading into a favorable Week 7 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.