The Buccaneers waived Jarrett on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jarrett played in 10 regular-season games for Tampa Bay each of the past two campaigns, and he compiled nine catches on 11 targets for 124 yards over 200 offensive snaps last year. He had been competing for a depth wideout role during camp but was one of several cuts the Buccaneers made Sunday.