The Steelers cut Jarrett from the practice squad Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Jarrett caught on with the Steelers on the practice squad in early September after failing to make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 24-year-old wideout will explore his next opportunities and look to sign with a team in need of pass-catching depth.