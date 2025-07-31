Witherspoon (calf) returned to the Rams' practice Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Witherspoon is healthy again after a calf injury forced him to miss several practice sessions last week. The 2017 third-round pick tallied 31 tackles (25 solo) and an interception across 13 games with the team during the 2024 campaign and is slated to start at cornerback again during the upcoming season.