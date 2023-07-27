Witherspoon, who dealt with a hamstring injury during the offseason, is taking part in training camp practices, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon signed with the Rams in June after being cut by the Steelers in May. He played in just four games last season but managed to post 20 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. The 2017 third-round pick will be competing for a depth role in the Los Angeles secondary, though Rodrigue noted that Witherspoon's length and size compared to the other cornerbacks was noticeable.