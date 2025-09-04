default-cbs-image
Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) was a full participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has been working his way back from both a tailbone injury and blood clots, the latter of which he was diagnosed with in June. The offensive lineman now appears to be on track to start at left tackle in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans.

