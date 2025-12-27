Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Jackson will practice in a limited fashion Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Falcons, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The 27-year-old from Iowa upgraded from a DNP on Friday to a limited session Saturday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's contest. However, if Jackson is unable to go in Week 17, expect D.J. Humphries to start at left tackle.