Rams' Alaric Jackson: No go for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) is inactive for Monday night's contest against the Falcons.
Jackson was able to return to practice Saturday after missing Friday's session with a knee injury, but he'll now ultimately be sidelined for Week 17. In his absence, D.J. Humphries is the top candidate to take over as the team's starting left tackle versus Atlanta.
