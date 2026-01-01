Rams' Alaric Jackson: Limited in walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Jackson was estimated as a limited participant Wednesday after missing the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Falcons due to a knee injury. If the Iowa product returns for Los Angeles' Week 18 matchup against the Cardinals, he'll likely start at left tackle.
