Perkins completed 11 of 13 passes for 123 yards in Friday's 24-20 preseason loss against the Texans. He also rushed two times for one yard.

After a first half in which John Wolford suffered a total of five sacks, Perkins was sacked just once in the second half. Perkins' connection with breakout wide receiver Lance McCutcheon was on full display again, with Perkins connecting on all three of his pass attempts to the dynamic playmaker for 45 yards. McCutcheon's inability to get out of bounds on the final snap of the game cost Perkins the opportunity to go for a game-winning touchdown, but another quality half of action has Perkins firmly in the conversation for the backup job to Matthew Stafford going into the final preseason game against the Bengals next Saturday.