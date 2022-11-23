Perkins will take most of the QB snaps in practice this week with Matthew Stafford (neck) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and John Wolford (neck) uncertain to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Sean McVay hasn't ruled Wolford out but did say Wednesday that Stafford won't be able to play. Perkins filled in for Stafford in Sunday's 27-20 loss to New Orleans, completing five of 10 passes for 64 yards and taking five carries for 39 yards. Perkins is more mobile than other two QBs but nonetheless would make for a poor fantasy option as a third-stringer pushed into duty for an offense that also has a lot of significant injuries at other positions.