Rams' Clay Matthews: Unable to practice
Matthews was officially listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Matthews logged his first sack as a member of the Rams last week, and played 46 defensive snaps in the game, so this news is a bit concerning. Even though the team could be giving the veteran a rest day, the fact that Matthews was unable to practice puts his Week 2 availability up in the air. If he can't go Sunday, Natrez Patrick would be the favorite to see and increase in snaps at outside linebacker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...