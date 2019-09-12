Matthews was officially listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.

Matthews logged his first sack as a member of the Rams last week, and played 46 defensive snaps in the game, so this news is a bit concerning. Even though the team could be giving the veteran a rest day, the fact that Matthews was unable to practice puts his Week 2 availability up in the air. If he can't go Sunday, Natrez Patrick would be the favorite to see and increase in snaps at outside linebacker.

