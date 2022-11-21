Henderson rushed twice for nine yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.

Henderson was the tertiary rushing option out of the backfield on Sunday, with just four offensive snaps. With Cam Akers and Kyren Williams combining for 21 rushing attempts for 97 yards, Henderson appears to be the odd man out in this three-headed running back committee since Williams' return from an ankle injury. A Week 12 showdown with a Chiefs defense that has proven stingy against the run will make it even more difficult to trust the veteran running back.