Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forbes (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Bears, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Forbes likely suffered his shoulder injury when he was ran over by Bears running back Kyle Monangai in the first quarter, and his status for the rest of the contest is now up in the air. In his absence, Roger McCreary and Josh Wallace are both candidates to see an increase in workload at cornerback versus Chicago.
