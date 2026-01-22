Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forbes (shoulder) was a limited participant in the Rams' practice Wednesday.
Forbes managed to practice Wednesday despite having suffered a shoulder injury during last week's divisional-round win versus Chicago. As his injury isn't considered to be serious, the 25-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Shoulder issue seemingly not severe•
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Continues red-hot stretch•
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Logs season-high tackles•
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Nabs another interception Sunday•
-
Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Returns to practice•