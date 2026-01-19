Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he doesn't expect Forbes' shoulder injury to impact his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Seattle, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Forbes hurt his shoulder early in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Bears and ended up logging just four defensive snaps, though he was never officially ruled out from returning. McVay's comment Monday suggests that Forbes' issue isn't serious, so he's trending toward being available against the Seahawks. Still, Forbes' level of participation in practice this week should help determine whether he'll get an injury designation heading into the weekend.