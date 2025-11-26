Forbes secured one solo tackle and five passes defensed, including an interception, in Sunday night's 34-7 victory over the Buccaneers.

Forbes has really been on a heater, and he once again made a splash play in Week 12, picking off Baker Mayfield on a hail mary throw prior to halftime. The cornerback has now registered 10 total tackles (eight solo) and 11 passes defensed, including three interceptions, over four games since the Rams' bye in Week 8.