Forbes (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Forbes was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited for consecutive sessions earlier in the week. The 25-year-old is all set to suit up alongside Cobie Durant and Darious Williams at outside cornerback as the Rams head into a third matchup with the Seahawks.