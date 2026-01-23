default-cbs-image
Forbes (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Forbes was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited for consecutive sessions earlier in the week. The 25-year-old is all set to suit up alongside Cobie Durant and Darious Williams at outside cornerback as the Rams head into a third matchup with the Seahawks.

