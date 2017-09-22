Rams' John Sullivan: Questionable to return
Sullivan is questionable to return with a groin injury, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Sullivan will be replaced by Austin Blythe in the meantime. Look for more updates on Sullivan's status to come Friday.
