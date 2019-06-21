Rams' Josh Reynolds: Working with starters again
Reynolds made his mark in red-zone drills with the starting offense during June minicamp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.
With Cooper Kupp (knee) still limited, Reynolds joined Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods as part of the starting alignment for an offense that's heavily dependent on three-receiver sets. The 2017 fourth-round pick failed to take advantage of a similar opportunity late last season, averaging 3.3 catches for 47.2 yards in nine games (including playoffs) after Kupp suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Rams are optimistic about having Kupp ready for Week 1, but even if that comes to fruition, Reynolds will be just one injury away from heavy snap counts in an explosive offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...