Reynolds made his mark in red-zone drills with the starting offense during June minicamp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.

With Cooper Kupp (knee) still limited, Reynolds joined Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods as part of the starting alignment for an offense that's heavily dependent on three-receiver sets. The 2017 fourth-round pick failed to take advantage of a similar opportunity late last season, averaging 3.3 catches for 47.2 yards in nine games (including playoffs) after Kupp suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Rams are optimistic about having Kupp ready for Week 1, but even if that comes to fruition, Reynolds will be just one injury away from heavy snap counts in an explosive offense.