Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he's "optimistic" regarding Dotson's potential availability for Sunday's NFC divisional round game against the Bears, Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reports.

Dotson hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 16 against the Seahawks, but McVay believes the starting right guard has a good chance to rejoin the action in the NFC divisional round. It remains to be seen if Dotson's practice participation level leading up to Sunday's game in Chicago supports McVay's optimism. If Dotson returns, Justin Dedich would likely be bumped back down to a reserve role.