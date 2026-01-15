Dotson (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant during the Rams' walkthrough Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Dotson has been sidelined since the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks due to an ankle injury but appears closer to making his return. While head coach Sean McVay has expressed optimism that Dotson will be good to go for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Bears, his availability in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide more clarity towards his status for the game.