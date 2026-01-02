Dotson (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Dotson continues to be sidelined by an ankle injury that he suffered against the Seahawks in Week 16. He'll have one more chance to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. However, even if Dotson is cleared to play, the Rams may opt to sit the sixth-year offensive lineman as Los Angeles gears up for the playoffs, which would result in Justin Dedich once again starting at right guard.