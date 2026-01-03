Dotson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Dotson will end up missing the final two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, though head coach Sean McVay relayed Friday that the sixth-year offensive lineman could return for the wild-card round of the playoffs. Justin Dedich is in line to start at right guard for a second consecutive week in Dotson's absence.