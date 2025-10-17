Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua, who won't play Sunday against the Jaguars in London, is "making good progress" in his recovery from his Week 6 left ankle sprain, and he's "optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the [Rams' Week 8] bye," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nacua hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle during this past Sunday's win at Baltimore, a contest in which he finished with a minuscule (for him) 2-28-0 line on three targets. With Nacua out Week 7, Davante Adams will lead the Rams' passing game, while the likes of WRs Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell, RB Kyren Williams and TEs Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen will round out the receiving corps. Nacua's next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 2 versus the Saints.