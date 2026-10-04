Nacua (hip) isn't expected to have limitations on his workload during Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Having said that, the Rams will keep an eye on Nacua's conditioning once he steps on the field, something that ultimately could impact his snap count, but they're operating under the assumption that he's good for his typical allotment, when healthy. He missed the last two games due to what was listed by the team as a hip issue but head coach Sean McVay termed "soreness in his groin" unrelated to the psoas discomfort that he tended to in training camp. In his only appearance this season in Week 1 versus the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, Nacua handled 70 percent of the offensive snaps and reeled in five of nine targets for 74 yards.