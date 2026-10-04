Nacua is active for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.

As expected, Nacua will make his return from a two-game absence due to what was originally labeled a hip issue and then further clarified as groin soreness. Earlier Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Nacua wasn't expected to operate under any type of limitations against Philadelphia. If that holds true, No. 2 receiver Davante Adams, who turned 23 targets into a 15-332-2 line during Nacua's absence, will be in line to see a notable hit to his overall opportunities against a typically stingy Eagles secondary.