Reeder appears to be behind both Nate Landman and Omar Speights on the Rams' depth chart at inside linebacker during training camp, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Reeder started the first six games of the season in 2024 and served as an every-down linebacker for Los Angeles, but he injured his hamstring in Week 7 and missed the remainder of the campaign. After the Rams signed Nate Landman to a one-year deal this offseason, it appears Los Angeles is rolling with an inside linebacker duo of Landman and Omar Speights.