Reeder is slated to start at inside linebacker against the Ravens on Sunday due to the absence of Omar Speights (ankle), Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Speights was unable to practice all week due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained during the Rams' Week 5 loss to the 49ers. Reeder has mostly served on special teams this season but is in line to start for the first time this season at inside linebacker alongside Nate Landman.