Higbee (knee) missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams waited until the very end of Higbee's 21-day window to activate him from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. As of Wednesday, he was listed as a full participant on seven consecutive injury reports, but he's now dealing with an illness. With another hurdle in his path to returning to action Sunday at the Jets, it remains to be seen if Higbee will be able to make his first appearance since sustaining ACL and MCL tears in his right knee in a playoff loss Jan. 14 at Detroit.