Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Smith suffered a concussion in the first half of the contest, and his day has officially come to a premature end. The wide receiver caught one of two targets for eight yards while also adding a 22-yard kickoff return prior to exiting the game. In Smith's absence, Konata Mumpfield could stand to see an increase in workload on offense and on special teams.