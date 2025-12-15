Smith failed to record a target during Sunday's 41-34 victory against the Lions.

Sunday marked the first time since Week 6 that Smith was held without a catch, and more concerning was a steep drop in playing time; Smith was only on the field for three snaps on offense. Tutu Atwell returned but only earned four snaps of his own, while Konata Mumpfield and his 32 snaps marked the highest usage out of the backup wideouts. Even with Davante Adams (hamstring) potentially unavailable for a pivotal Week 16 matchup on the road against division rival Seattle, Smith's most likely contribution for the Rams will be on special teams.