Rashan Gary: Dealing with torn labrum

Gary has a torn labrum in his shoulder, but most teams evaluating the draft prospect believe he'll be able to play during his rookie campaign before potentially undergoing surgery next offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gary's injury stems from his time at Michigan, when he missed multiple games in 2018 on account of the shoulder issue. While the torn labrum may have contributed to Gary's lackluster production during his final season of college, the edge rusher erased some of the concerns about his outlook by demonstrating elite athleticism during the NFL Scouting Combine. The injury probably isn't anything that will drop Gary out of the first round, but it could give teams drafting near the top more pause about selecting the 21-year-old.