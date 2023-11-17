Edwards rushed 12 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for eight yards in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Edwards remained the Ravens' top back in the big divisional win, although rookie Keaton Mitchell appears to have clearly moved into the No. 2 role after logging eight carries to Justice Hill's one. Edwards' touchdown barrage shows no sign of abating, as he crossed the goal line on three-yard scoring runs in the first and fourth quarter to push his season total to a career-high 10. Edwards has eight of those scores in the last four games alone, keeping his fantasy stock robust despite what is typically a minimal passing game role heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 26.